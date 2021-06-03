Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,052,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,397,000. Ford Motor comprises about 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 1,232,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,757,367. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

