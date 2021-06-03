Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $250,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.59. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,995. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

