Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 33,296 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.63. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

