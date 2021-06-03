Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,171. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $47.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

