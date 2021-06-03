Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,171. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $47.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

