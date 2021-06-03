2,119 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Innovative Portfolios LLC

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Lincoln Electric comprises 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,791. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

