Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

