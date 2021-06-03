Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 125,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

