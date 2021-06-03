iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,139,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

