iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.81. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.78. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

