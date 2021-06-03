15,400 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.4% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 87,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,611. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

