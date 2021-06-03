Coastal Investment Management L.P. Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. VG Acquisition comprises about 14.2% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VG Acquisition alerts:

VGAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. VG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for VG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.