Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 166,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

