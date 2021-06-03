Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

