Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

