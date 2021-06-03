Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Decreased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nuance Communications worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $115,517,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,909. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.33 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

