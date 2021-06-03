Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

