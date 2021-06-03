Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00. Insiders have sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock worth $594,636,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

