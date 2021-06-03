Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

