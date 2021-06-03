PSI Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,526,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $502.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

