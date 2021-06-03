PSI Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $434.10 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $251.84 and a one year high of $449.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

