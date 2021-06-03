Critical Analysis: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42% Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11%

This table compares Switch and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 9.16 $15.54 million $0.21 92.33 Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.68 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -32.79

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Switch and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 8 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $21.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $49.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

