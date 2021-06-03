Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

