Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
