Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

