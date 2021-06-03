VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.16% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

CFA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 9,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

