Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Lands’ End stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

