Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.30 during trading on Thursday. 1,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.70.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

