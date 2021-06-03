Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

