Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
VTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.78.
About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
