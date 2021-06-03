Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

