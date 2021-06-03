Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,541,000 after acquiring an additional 572,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,253. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23.

