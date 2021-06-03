56,998 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,822,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,126,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,828,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

