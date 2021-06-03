Keystone Financial Group Sells 87 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

