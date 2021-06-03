Nvwm LLC Trims Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 247,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.