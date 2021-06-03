Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.18. 68,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

