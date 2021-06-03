Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 million, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.