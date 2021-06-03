First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 9,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,548. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.