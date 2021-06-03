Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $846,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,728. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.