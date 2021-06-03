Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vertiv by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

