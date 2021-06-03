Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

