Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders have sold 769,570 shares of company stock worth $6,861,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.44, a PEG ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.