Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $178.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.23. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

