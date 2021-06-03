Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SEA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $253.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

