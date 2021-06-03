Nvwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.