Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of HPP opened at $30.00 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -750.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.