Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 14,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

