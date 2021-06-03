Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,681 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.84. The stock has a market cap of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.