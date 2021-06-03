Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 4.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.15% of UBS Group worth $83,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

