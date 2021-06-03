Dean Capital Management Acquires 50,363 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 115.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Getty Realty makes up about 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $32.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

