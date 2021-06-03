Dean Capital Management Increases Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

HOFT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,805. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.26 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.