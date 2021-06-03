Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.