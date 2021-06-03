Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $274,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,527. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.